State Patrol: Jay Logan, Elizabeth Logan Killed In Dodge County Semi Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two New Richland residents were killed in a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi truck and a Ford Fusion in Dodge County.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Highway 14 in Claremont. The semi was heading westbound on the highway and the car was heading eastbound when the vehicles collided.

The driver of the semi — 75-year-old Merritt Lyle Davis from Cleveland, Minnesota — suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car — 57-year-old Jay Wayne Logan and 52-year-old Elizabeth Ann Logan — were both killed.

The state patrol is investigating.