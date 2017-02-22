State Patrol: Man Runs Red Light In Big Lake, Causes Fatal Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 35-year-old Big Lake man drove through a red light and caused a crash that killed another driver Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol says the incident occurred at 7:55 a.m. on Highway 10 and Sherburne County Road 17/81 in Big Lake Township. There, a man driving a Jeep westbound on Hwy 10 drove through a red light and struck a Mazda in the intersection.

The patrol says the Mazda then struck a Toyota that was stopped in the right lane of eastbound Highway 10.

The driver of the Mazda, 33-year-old Matthew Daniel Barthel of Big Lake, was killed. The Toyota driver was not harmed.

The patrol says the driver of the Jeep is identified as Juan Carlos Garcia Morales. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol is a factor in the crash. Road conditions were dry at the time, according to the patrol.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 22 Feb 2017 20:10:32 +0000