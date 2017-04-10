State Patrol: Prior Lake Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Hurt



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was killed and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Prior Lake that sent one into pond Sunday afternoon in the south Twin Cities metro, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 4:06 p.m. on Highway 13 at 170th St. E. in Prior Lake. When officers arrived, they learned a GMC Terrain was headed eastbound on 170th St. E. and making a left turn onto northbound Highway 13 when it pulled out in front of a Dodge Ram truck. The truck was heading southbound on Highway 13 and hauling a boat.

The State Patrol says the impact of the crash sent the GMC Terrain into a pond, but it was not submerged. The driver of the GMC Terrain was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified by authorities as 76-year-old Robert Alfred Wolff of Shakopee.

Another person suffered serious injuries and three others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

