State Patrol: Squad Car Hit While Responding To Pursuit In Woodbury



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Woodbury police officer’s squad car was hit Saturday while responding to a pursuit.

According to State Patrol, no one was injured when another vehicle struck the side of the squad car on southbound Interstate 494.

The officer was responding to a pursuit that ended in a crash when he attempted to cross the lanes of the highway. He was perpendicular to traffic, which had been stopped in all lanes but the left. A vehicle in the left lane T-boned the squad car.

State Patrol said all parties were wearing seat belts.

Published at Sun, 21 May 2017 02:06:01 +0000