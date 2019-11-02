State Sen. Scott Dibble: I Am The Victim Of ‘Revenge Porn’

— Democratic Minnesota State Senator Scott Dibble says he is the victim of revenge porn.

He says he had a brief relationship with a former friend, but when he tried to end it, the friend started to threaten him. Dibble says the harassment went on for five months.

On Friday, Dibble says intimate photos, videos and texts were sent to his colleagues. Dibble asked that those be kept private.

“This has been one of the hardest days of both my personal and professional lives,” Dibble said. “I am thankful for the outpouring of support I have received from my family, friends, and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

Dibble helped lead to effort to make same-sex marriage legal in Minnesota, which was enacted in 2013.