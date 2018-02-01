Stephen Allwine Found Guilty Of Wife’s Murder





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Cottage Grove man is guilty in the shooting death of his wife.

Stephen Allwine was convicted Wednesday night of first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Amy Allwine on Nov. 13, 2016.

Stephen called 911 to report finding his wife dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He had just returned home after going out to eat with the couple’s 9-year-old son.

Investigators found inconsistencies with the suicide scenario. The gun was found in Amy’s non-dominate hand, which also had no trace of gunpowder. The gun also did not have a single drop of her blood on it.

It was also determined that a pool of blood had been cleaned up at the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators later found evidence that Stephen tried to hire a hitman to kill her on the dark web. He also bought a drug used to incapacitate people on the internet, which was found in Amy’s system.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Stephen’s motive was to collect his wife’s $700,000 life insurance policy, of which he was the sole benefactor.

Published at Thu, 01 Feb 2018 02:55:23 +0000