Stillwater Aims To Become A Winter Destination



STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — It is one of Minnesota’s hottest destinations for summer tourism.

And now, Stillwater also wants to be a top choice for shopping and entertainment in the winter months.

An artificial ice rink being constructed along a frozen St. Croix River is the latest attraction shaping downtown commerce. It is where the upcoming Hockey Day Minnesota events will take place the weekend of Jan. 20.

It just might surprise you that even Stillwater struggles to attract winter business.

“We’re really a year-round destination, but people don’t always think of that,” said Christie Rosckes, Discover Stillwater’s marketing director.

So Rosckes says the push is on to change public perception. Hockey Day Minnesota will bring thousands of tourists to downtown in just over a week. They will not only be there to cheer the hockey action, but also spending money in shops and restaurants downtown.

“Everything except for this lovely river is open year round,” Rosckes said. “All the boutiques and the dining and the breweries and the nightlife and antique shops and art galleries — it’s all open.”

Summertime in Stillwater typically draws tens of thousands of tourists to Stillwater’s scenic waterfront and weekend festivals.

But small businesses need to pay bills throughout the year, so it is vital to keep their cash registers ringing.

“We haven’t had a lot of opportunity for businesses in the winter time because it’s, you know, it’s just kind of cold, nothing going on, no winter festivities,” said Robin Anthony, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce’s executive director.

That is all changing. Not only does Hockey Day promise to fill the town with visitors, but the construction of a massive ice castle along the riverfront is drawing tourists day and night. Anthony estimates that up to 60,000 visitors will see the ice castle this winter.

Elaine Bell and her sister came for a little lunch and walking around.

“I was commenting about how empty the streets are,” Bell said. “There aren’t people walking around, there aren’t as many cars. It’s very different in the summer.”

That is something Stillwater’s frigid marketing push is out to change.

