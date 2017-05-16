Storms, Hail Move Across Minnesota, With More Expected



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stormy stretch of weather moved through Minnesota Monday, bringing with them confirmed instances of hail and the potential for high winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the southern part of the Twin Cities metro area was under an enhanced threat for severe storms on Monday, which is an upgrade. The northern portion of the metro area was under a slight threat.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said the storms were getting strong in southeast Minnesota just before 1 p.m., with hail expected in Zumbrota, Goodhue and potentially Red Wing.

A line moving through Owatonna and Faribault in the south metro area was indicating very heavy rain, Brickman said.

WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak said that Weather Watchers confirmed hail from the storm system moving eastward Monday afternoon. Some Weather Watchers reported as much as 1.5″ of rainfall.

The storms could bring damaging wind, large hail, and even the possibility for tornadoes. After that, the skies are expected to clear, pushing temperatures back toward 80 degrees.

“We do see those move off quickly. By late afternoon, we’re done with that round,” Brickman said. “But that late day sunshine is going to be enough for storms to recharge for another round overnight.”

A front of severe weather that was moving through Iowa began to lift late Monday night.

According to WCCO chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer, the front was moving east-northeast at about 30 to 35 miles per hour. The front will bring lightning, very heavy rain and the possibility of hail up to one inch in diameter.

“Might be difficult sleeping at times,” Shaffer said. “I do believe there will be lightning, thunder and some very heavy rainfall during the overnight that should lift to the north by tomorrow morning.”

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued for much of southeastern Minnesota Monday night, including the Rochester area and as far west as Blue Earth County.

As the front surges upward through the state, the Twin Cities could see severe thunderstorms overnight. By Tuesday morning, showers will pepper the area north of the metro and the cities will get a brief break.

The severe weather may not be done after that. Tuesday afternoon and evening also bring with them a potential third line of severe storms hitting western Minnesota and moving north of the Twin Cities.

A pretty good soaking could hit Minnesota Wednesday as well, although Shaffer said the storms would not be severe.

Following that, temperatures are expected to back off to high 50s and low 60s for highs going into the last part of the work week.

