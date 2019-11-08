Student charged in Bloomington Jefferson High School stabbing

A Bloomington Jefferson High School student is charged with a felony for allegedly stabbing another student six times during a fight Tuesday that sent the school into lockdown.

According to a juvenile petition charging the student with second-degree assault, Bloomington Jefferson’s school resource officer responded to a fight at noon between the suspect and victim in the school’s main entrance and broke it up in a matter of seconds. He could see the victim was stabbed in the stomach and blood was flowing onto the floor.

The suspect was escorted from the scene, and police found a knife she allegedly used to stab the victim. The victim was taken to HCMC with stab wounds to her torso, upper chest, thigh and forearm. Police said she was considered in stable condition.

Surveillance video from the school showed the suspect walking through the school’s main entrance with her right hand concealed in her sweatshirt pocket. She encountered the victim and the two appeared to exchange words. The victim punched the suspect, who then pulled her right hand out of her sweatshirt pocket, holding the knife, and began making stabbing motions toward the victim before the fight was broken up.

The Star Tribune is not naming the student because she is charged as a juvenile. Hennepin County prosecutors have filed a motion to have her certified as an adult.

Jefferson, one of two public high schools in Bloomington, has about 1,600 students. Bloomington Public Schools spokesman Rick Kaufman said parents were notified about the incident immediately, and the lockdown was protocol to clear the scene. Classes resumed after a 90-minute lockdown, and school was dismissed at the usual time.

