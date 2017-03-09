Suicidal Woman With Gun Shuts Down Traffic On Highway 3



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Eagan say a suicidal woman with a gun crashed her car on Highway 3 in Eagan Wednesday evening, shutting down traffic for hours while police negotiated.

According to the Eagan Police Department, officers first received the call at around 3:30 p.m. of a woman threatening to kill herself with carbon monoxide at a house on Tamie Avenue, where she also had a firearm pointed toward her mouth.

Before officers arrived, police say the woman left the house in a car and crashed near the intersection of Cliff Road and Highway 3. Officers shut down traffic for around three hours while they tried to negotiate with her.

Evenutally police say she threw the handgun from the car and was taken into custody. She was later transported to Fairview Riverside for evaluation.

Police say the roads reopened at around 7:15 p.m.

