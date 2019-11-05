Sun Country Announces New Routes In Four Cities

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines announced four new non-stop seasonal routes today.

The flights leave MSP International Airport and go to Baltimore/Washington International, Bozeman Yellowstone, Cleveland Hopkins International and Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine.

“Continuing to grow in our home market is key for us, and we want to continue to offer more service to the places Minnesotans want to go,” Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker said.

Sun Country says the fares start at $59 for a one-way ticket. The routes will begin in May and June of 2020.

In addition to the routes, Sun Country also announced that it is extending its schedule through August 24, 2020, allowing passengers to begin booking their summer vacations now.