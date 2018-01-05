Super Bowl Snowmobile Jump Planned For Downtown Mpls., Right Outside WCCO Studio



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Away from the U.S. Bank Stadium, football fans will find a range of Super Bowl events, from free concerts to national TV broadcasts.

It will also bring a high-flying stunt to Nicollet Mall for the very first time.

Orgnizers will set up what’s being called “UpsideDowntown” outside the WCCO-TV studios on 11th Street and Nicollet Mall. A giant snowmobile ramp will launch professional snowmobilers high into the air for a show over downtown.

The finale will feature Levi LaVallee backflip on his sled. He says he’s already put in a lot of practice.

“I think we’ll be going about 50 miles per hour when we hit the ramp,” he said. “At least 100-foot long jump, 40 feet in the air — it’s a big, big jump.”

This all goes down on February 3rd at 1:30 p.m.

LaVallee is no stranger to stunts around the Twin Cities. You might remember this video from last year of him jumping near landmarks in downtown St. Paul to promote Red Bull’s Crashed Ice.

