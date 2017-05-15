Surdyk’s To Close 3 Sundays, Pay Bigger Fine In New Settlement



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A popular Minneapolis liquor store would be closed the first three Sundays in July and faces a $50,000 fine for selling alcohol back in March, according to a new settlement proposed with the City of Minneapolis.

Surdyk’s in northeast Minneapolis and owner Jim Surdyk face the new circumstances after an original settlement was rejected by city officials. That settlement called for a $6,000 fine and having the store closed for 10 days, starting July 2.

That’s the first day liquor stores can legally sell alcohol on Sundays after the bill got passed in the state legislature. It reversed a 159-yar ban on Sunday alcohol sales.

Surdyk’s was open for business on Sunday, March 12, despite being told multiple times by city officials that day to stop operations and close the store.

Under the new proposal, Jim Surdyk must pay a $50,000 fine and the store would be closed the first three Sundays in July.

If a city committee approves the settlement, it will go to a vote with the Minneapolis City Council.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 15 May 2017 00:38:39 +0000