Surly Brewing, First Avenue Craft Beer For Concert-Lovers

(credit: Surly Brewing)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bored of PBR? Well, local favorite Surly Brewing has created a new beer for concert-lovers in the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis-based brewer announced Wednesday that it’s collaborated with First Avenue to concoct “+1,” a golden ale that’s built to be enjoyed at Minnesota’s most beloved music venues.

“We wanted to make the kind of beer we like to drink at a Mainroom or Entry show,” said Surly Head Brewer Ben Smith, in a press release.

The new brew is described as an “easy-drinking, classic” ale with light hop notes, low bitterness and relatively low alcohol content (5.1 percent).

+1 will be offered exclusively at First Avenue properties – the Mainroom, the 7th Entry, the Turf Club and the Depot – from March 22 through April 1.

Starting during the week of April 2, the beer — with its stand-out black can — will be released to store shelves.

