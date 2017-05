Survey: Millennials Say 28 Is Too Old To Live At Home

Survey: Millennials Say 28 Is Too Old To Live At Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new survey shows what age young millennials think it’s “embarrassing” to live at home.

The survey of 20-26 year olds shows they think it’s embarrassing to live at home when you’re 28 or older.

The survey also asked teenagers the same question. They said 26 was the age that kids should move out of their parents’ home.

Published at Mon, 15 May 2017 13:13:26 +0000