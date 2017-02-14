Survey: Nearly Half Of Streaming Couples Admit To ‘Netflix Cheating’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Valentine’s Day be warned: “cheating” is on the rise. Netflix cheating that is.

That’s when you start watching a show with your significant other, but then one of you cheats by watching episodes on their own.

Netflix says a survey found that 48 percent of streaming couples “cheat.”

The top five cheating shows are The Walking Dead, Orange is the New Black, Breaking Bad, House of Cards, and Daredevil.

