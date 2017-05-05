Survey Says: Holding A Puppy May Make You More Attractive

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Do animals determine how attractive a person is?

A new survey by website Petsies suggests they might.

One thousand participants were show pictures of people, some holding cats and dogs and some without.

Men were considered 24 percent sexier when they were holding a puppy, as well as 14 percent more trustworthy and 13 percent more attractive.

Women also got a boost. When they held a medium sized dogs they were found to be seven percent sexier.

Published at Fri, 05 May 2017 13:08:24 +0000