Suspect Arrested In Indiana Amber Alert Has Minnesota Ties



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who once lived in Minnesota is now in custody after Indiana police say he abducted his three young children.

Police in Anderson, Ind., say Blake Rindahl abducted his two 2-year-old girls and his 18-month-old boy. Rindahl’s criminal history in Minnesota stems back to 2007 and goes all the way through 2014. Public records show he was convicted for a number of speeding and traffic violations.

Records show he lived in North Branch and St. Paul until 2014.

Rindahl was located Sunday night, and taken into custody without incident. The children were also found.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 03 Jul 2017 01:01:28 +0000