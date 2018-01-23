Suspect Fatally Shot In Maplewood Liquor Store Robbery



MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say one suspect is dead and another is at-large after a robbery at a Maplewood liquor store Monday night.

Maplewood police responded at about 6:43 p.m. to Princess Liquors at 2728 Stillwater Road East on a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they learned two suspects entered the store to commit a robbery, and during the robbery, assaulted one of the store’s employees.

Police say an owner of the store confronted the suspects, and shot one of them. Both suspects fled the store, but one was found a short distance away with a gunshot wound. The suspect was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died. He was identified as 23-year-old Willie Young-Ferba of Chicago, Ill. Authorities say he had recently moved to Maplewood.

The owner of the liquor store who was assaulted was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the owner who shot Young-Ferma has a permit to carry a firearm.

The second suspect remains at-large, and the incident remains under investigation.

