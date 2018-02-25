Suspected Drunken Driver Hits Trooper On I-94



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State Patrol says a trooper is not seriously injured after a suspected drunken driver hit her on Interstate 94 Saturday night.

According to State Patrol, the trooper was speaking to another driver on the side of the interstate near Highway 169 when a driver in an SUV passed her and hit her leg.

The driver stopped, and when the trooper approached the SUV the driver was argumentative and smelled of alcohol, State Patrol said.

The trooper asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, and he refused. There was a struggle between the two and the trooper attempted to subdue the driver with a Taser.

A tow truck driver at the scene helped the trooper take the SUV driver into custody for DWI.

State Patrol said the trooper’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 25 Feb 2018 04:06:13 +0000