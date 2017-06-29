Suspected Tornado In Western Wis. Leaves Significant Damage In Wake



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Storms popped up in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Wednesday evening and turned severe quickly.

The storms left a lot of damage, particularly in Pierce County where a suspected tornado was believed to have touched down.

So far, there have been no reports of serious injuries, but at least two to three dozen buildings were damaged in Pierce County alone. There is a lot of damage to trees.

View More: Gallery – Severe Weather June 27, 2017

Some of the hardest hit areas include St. Charles, where the apparent tornado was reported, Spring Valley and Martell.

It will be a busy day of cleanup in Pierce County, as storm teams also work to evaluate whether it was a tornado, and if so, what classification.

A farm in Martell lost a shed with a truck in it. There was also debris scattered all around the property.

In nearby Gilman, trees blocking the driveway greeted the Forsythes as they returned home from an anniversary dinner Wednesday night.

As the couple celebrated 32 years of marriage, their dog Reggie was at home when wind blew out the windows and caused the garage to collapse.

The Forsythes were happy to find their dog safe inside.

“We got down here and made sure the dog was OK and we’re good,” Jeff Forsythe said. “This was the garage. My truck was sitting outside and it hooked on to the house. And, like I said, the house has a little bit of damage. The windows are out, but there’s water damage inside and two windows blown out.”

Jeff thinks their dog Reggie was smart enough to run into the basement to take shelter.

After the storm passed Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies in Pierce County canvassed the area, checking to make sure everyone was okay.

Emergency Management officials said one man had a minor injury because he was in a barn that came in around him. Other than that, no serious injuries have been reported.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 29 Jun 2017 12:54:05 +0000