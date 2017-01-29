Talking Points: Gov. Dayton’s Health Problems



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since his dramatic collapse and the unexpected announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis, Gov. Mark Dayton has maintained a rigorous schedule, even traveling Friday to Morris to promote his water quality initiative.

The governor has two more years to serve on his current term, but he is brushing aside concerns about his health.

“I love this job,” he said on WCCO Sunday Morning. “I consider myself extraordinarily fortunate to have it. I was re-elected in 2014 for another four-year term, and I am going to serve to the best of my abilities.”

Health concerns are nothing new for the governor. Dayton has had multiple back and hip surgeries, and he even spent part of 2014 in a body cast.

The governor says he will not seek re-election in 2018.

