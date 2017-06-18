Talking Points: Should Capitol Hill Lawmakers Have Increased Security?



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The congressman who was shot and critically injured at last week’s Republican baseball practice is improving.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

The shooting has raised concerns about the safety of members of Congress as well as the impact of highly-partisan rhetoric in the nation’s capital.

The two Capitol Hill police officers who were wounded in the attack continue to be hailed as heroes for taking down the shooter and preventing a massacre.

But the only reason the officers were there was because Scalise is a member of the House leadership and has a permanent security detail.

That has prompted debate over whether other members of Congress should have security.

Like many members of Congress, Rep. Keith Ellison has faced his share of threats.

Last year, ISIS even put him on an international hit list.

“I don’t worry about my own safety too much, it just doesn’t occur to me,” the lawmaker said on WCCO Sunday Morning. “I try to stay safe and all that, but I am a public servant, I am trying to do the best I can for the people who have sent me to Congress, and I am just going to keep on doing that.”

Among the proposals being discussed to boost lawmakers security is an increase to the Capitol Hill police budget and appealing to the Federal Election Commission to change rules to allow members of Congress to use campaign funds for security.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 18 Jun 2017 18:03:49 +0000