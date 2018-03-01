Target Announces Spring Collaboration With British Boot-Maker Hunter





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target’s next design collaboration will be with the beloved British rubber boot-maker Hunter.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced the spring collection Thursday, saying that it includes more than 300 items – from boots and bags t0 hammocks and coolers — with prices ranging from $5-$80, with most items under $30.

The collection will be available April 14 at select Target Stores and on Target.com.

Published at Thu, 01 Mar 2018 15:35:28 +0000