Target Center: Lil Wayne Concert Will Not Be Rescheduled



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fans were disappointed Friday night when Lil Wayne failed to show up for his concert at Target Center. Those hoping they would get another chance to see Weezy will now be even more disappointed.

Target Center said Monday the concert’s promoter, Echelon Music Group, announced the concert will not be rescheduled. Attendees will receive refunds.

The concert was canceled Friday after the 34-year-old rapper failed to show due to mechanical issues with his private plane. The show also featured Rick Ross, Young Jeezy and Prof.

Fans who purchased their tickets with credit cards must email guestservices@axs.com and include their order number. Target Center said they will receive their refund within seven to 10 business days.

Those who bought tickets with cash must go to Target Center’s box office to request a refund. Currently, the box office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting April 17, box office hours will change. Updated box office times will be posted on Target Center’s website.

Groupon ticket refunds will be processed by Groupon. All other tickets must be returned to the place of purchase.

This marks the third time Lil Wayne left Minnesota fans hanging. Friday’s show was a make-up concert for one scheduled in February. In 2015, a downtown show was canceled after members of Lil Wayne’s entourage refused to go through security measures.

Published at Mon, 03 Apr 2017 20:55:34 +0000