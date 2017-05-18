Target Cuts 39 HQ Positions Amid Merchandising Restructure



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target Corp. says it has eliminated 39 positions at its Minneapolis headquarters as the discount retailer revamps its merchandising division.

The company said in a news release that it informed the affected employees Thursday while introducing its updated merchandising model.

The employees will receive a job search period where they can look for positions within the company, a spokesperson said. If the employees choose to leave Target, they will receive a separation package based on their years of work.

Earlier this year, Target announced major changes following rough holiday season.

Aside from an apparent reworking of its merchandising team, the company’s initiatives include the launch of new in-store brands, a shake-up in its grocery division and testing a next-day delivery program.

