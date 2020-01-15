Target Misses The Mark On Holiday Season Sales

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target’s holiday season sales failed to hit the mark.

Target announced Wednesday morning that sales for November and December were up just 1.4% from a year ago. That’s disappointing for the retailer as it had hoped for sales between 3% and 4%

The company’s biggest misses were with electronics and toys.

Target stock dropped $9 a share in extended trading Wednesday morning.

The company says it will not change their outlook as this quarter is on pace to be the 11th straight quarter with sales growth.