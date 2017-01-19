Target Teams Up With Minnesota United Ahead Of MLS Debut

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target has teamed up with Minnesota United for their inaugural Major League Soccer season.

The team announced Thursday that the Minneapolis-based discount retailer is the official partner and uniform sponsor.

As part of a multi-year deal, the Target bullseye logo will be showcased on the 2017 uniforms, which will be revealed next month. It will also be around TCF Bank Stadium.

In addition to the deal with Minnesota United, Target announced a league partnership with MLS.

Minnesota United’s first season in the league begins in March.

Published at Thu, 19 Jan 2017 17:55:22 +0000