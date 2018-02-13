Target To Rollout Same-Day Delivery In The Twin Cities Metro



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next time you need to make a Target run, you may not need to.

Soon, Target will run to you.

Beginning on March 1, you won’t have to walk into a Target store to get what you want, whether it’s groceries, electronics or toys. You can subscribe to the delivery service Shipt, which Target now owns, and have all those goods delivered to your home within hours.

Business analysts say the changing habits of shoppers and competition from Amazon and Wal-Mart are the driving forces behind Target’s newest venture.

“Part of it is that it’s so cool,” University of Minnesota marketing professor George John said. “It’s kind of like Uber for food.”

John says people have become accustomed to grabbing their phones or laptops, tapping a button and then waiting for someone else to gather up items and deliver them. That’s what Shipt offers Target customers.

“They have to do it,” John said. “That’s kind of where the world is going and they don’t want to be viewed as the fuddy duddy grocer that doesn’t do that. They want to be hip, they want to be cool.”

Target plans to hire 4,000 people in the metro area for the new service. To apply, click here.

“It’s not a simple business, They can do it, but it’s going to be a huge execution headache,” John said. “Unlike cashiers and baggers and stock boys who work in the store and you can supervise them and correct mistakes, these guys are out of the store.”

We asked shoppers in Plymouth if they’re willing to trade their shopping carts for online carts.

“This is where most of my grocery shopping and all of my other stuff that I buy is from here. It would be really nice to have them show up at my doorstep, especially with two little ones,” Tara Putz said.

“I just prefer to do business face to face with people, rather than online. I like to actually see what I am buying,” Robert Shelton said.

New members who sign up for Shipt before March 1 will receive a discount on the annual membership fee. It will cost you $49. The regular price is $99 a year. New members can sign up by clicking here.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 13 Feb 2018 03:54:14 +0000