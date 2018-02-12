Target To Rollout Same-Day Delivery In The Twin Cities Metro



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Next month, Target will offer same-day delivery for an assortment of items – from toys and electronics to groceries and essentials – to customers in the Twin Cites metro.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Monday that customers in the metro will be able to use Shipt, a grocery delivery service, to get same-day delivery on select items starting March 1.

To promote Shipt’s launch in the Twin Cities, a discount is being offered for Target shoppers. Those who sign up for Shipt before March 1 will get a year’s membership for $49. A regular annual membership is $99.

Last year, Target bought the Alabama-based Shipt for $500 million. Currently, the service operates in 72 markets, with 20,000 personal shoppers.

Prior to the Twin Cities launch, the company is looking to hire up to 4,000 personal shoppers in Minnesota. To apply, click here.

For customers, Shipt will offer Target items in its app, through which users can make purchases and select them for same-day delivery.

Items available in the Twin Cities next month will be groceries, essentials, home items, electronics, and toys. By the end of next year, Target hopes to have most of its offerings — including apparel — on the app.

Following the Twin Cities rollout, Shipt is slated to expand to half of all Target stores by the middle of this year. By the holiday season, the service should be available in all major U.S. markets.

