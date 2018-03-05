Target To Spend $250M To Spiff Up Twin Cities Stores

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for a Target near you to get a top-to-bottom makeover.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is planning to spend $250 million on 28 Twin Cities stores.

The improvements will include a new counter for online orders, a display near the entrance with seasonal home goods and apparel.

Plus, there will be additional self-checkout lanes, new produce bins and grocery displays, as well as a nursing room.

Stores will get updated flooring, lighting, new colors and upbeat music.

Target also plans to add 10 liquor stores in the area.

Published at Mon, 05 Mar 2018 22:48:13 +0000