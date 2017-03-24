Target Unveils Body-Positive Swimsuit Campaign



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target’s new swimsuit campaign is making a splash.

The company launched “Target Swim” to celebrate what it calls positive body images.

The ads are not digitally altered, and include plus-size models, some of whom are professional dancers and athletes.

The Minneapolis-based retailer says the goal of the campaign is to “keep it real” and celebrate “every body under the sun.”

