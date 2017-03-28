Teddy Bridgewater Posts Video Of Him Dropping Back, Throwing



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven months after suffering a severe knee injury during practice, it appears Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is dropping back and throwing again.

On Tuesday, Bridgewater posted a video to his Twitter and Instagram account showing him dropping back and throwing with “spring cleaning” text captioning the video.

On Aug. 29, 2016, the Vikings ended practice after just 25 minutes. Bridgewater suffered a non-contact injury while dropping back to pass during a team drill and was seen on the ground and not moving.

Vikings officials confirmed Tuesday that Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee, and a MRI showed a complete ACL tear as well as other structural damage. Bridgewater had surgery in early September.

He missed the entire 2016-17 season, and it’s possible he won’t be ready to play the 2017 season. That prompted General Manager Rick Spielman to trade the team’s first-round draft pick next year and a 2018 draft choice to Philadelphia for Sam Bradford.

Vikings officials have said they expect Bridgewater to make a full recovery and play again.

