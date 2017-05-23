Teddy Bridgewater Throws Passes At Vikings OTAs



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s been less than a year since Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating leg injury.

The Vikings started organized team activities on Tuesday, and Bridgewater was on the field with his teammates. Bridgewater threw passes in a red quarterback jersey as part of his rehabilitation process.

The Vikings posted a video of Bridgewater throwing on their Twitter account. He’s shown with a heavy wrap on his left leg and drops back to pass on at least four occasions.

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments during a non-contact drill a week before the regular season opener last year. The Vikings traded their 2017 first-round draft pick to the Eagles for Sam Bradford.

Bradford is expected to be the starting quarterback this fall, but Tuesday’s video shows Bridgewater is at least making progress in his recovery.

