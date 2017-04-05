Teen Gets Prison Sentence For Fatal Shooting Over Cellphone

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for killing a man in an argument over a cellphone.

The incident happened Jan. 23, 2016, when investigators said Evan Ramon Denny shot 20-year-old Mohamud Abdiwahab Hilowle.

Hilowle suffered at least three gunshot wounds, and was transported from Unity Hospital to North Memorial before being pronounced dead.

Denny fled and was apprehended on the Red Lake Indian Reservation weeks after the shooting.

“It is tragic that a young man lost his life because of an argument over a cellphone,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said last year, after Denny was charged.

On Tuesday, Denny was sentenced to 150 months in prison, with credit given for the 412 days he has already served. He was ordered to pay restitution of more than $10,000.

Published at Wed, 05 Apr 2017 14:20:11 +0000