Teen Pop Supergroup Girl Pow-R Say “This Is Us” in New Music Video and…

Girl Pow-R The latest song from the all-girl supergroup continues to embody their core mission of banding together and uplifting their peers.

Girl Pow-R popsters once again inspired their ever-increasing fanbase with another stirring and encouraging music video release, “This Is Us” — and their debut album of the same name, available now on major platforms.

Hot on the heels of this year’s early success “Never Let Go” — which debuted on the iTunes Canada Children’s chart at #2 (second only to cultural force “Baby Shark” but ahead of genre mainstays such as Sharon, Lois & Bram, The Wiggles, and Raffi), and #15 in the U.S. — “This Is Us” comes in the midst of back-to-back Canadian and U.S. summer tour stops. The U.S. tour included performances in Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

The latest song from the all-girl supergroup continues to embody their core mission of banding together and uplifting their peers. They’re also advocating for their personal list of social causes, which include working with charities on behalf of anti-war and stopping violence, SickKids, the Animal Humane Society, SPCA, the Give and Restore Hope Children’s Charity, and more.

Recently, Girl Pow-R have been inviting audience-members and passersby to write on their signature #GirlPowRment #Wall.

“We started as a group by writing messages about friendship, acceptance, and support that we find inspiring,” says the band. “We really enjoy seeing what other girls and women add messages to other people all around the world!”

In continuing their mission of spreading confidence and kindness, Girl Pow-R — as seen on eTalk Canada, Breakfast Television, CP24, and more — are hoping their debut album This Is Us will encourage girls to stay confident in their individuality and avoid the pitfalls of peer pressure and online influence in today’s hyper-digital age.

With members ranging in age from 10 – 17, Girl Pow-R is known for their diversity in their ages, backgrounds and life experiences. They share dynamic skill sets and a mission of empowerment among young women in the world today.

Formed on International Women’s Day 2017, the group of singers, songwriters, multi-instrumentalists, and dancers have grown more popular with each passing year.

Since starting, Girl Pow-R have won a Family Channel singing competition, as well as nominations for Niagara Music Awards’ ‘Best New Group’ and a Toronto Independent Music Award. They performed more than 160 shows in just over two years, and were hand-picked to re-create the Mysticons theme song. They are currently signed to Canyon Entertainment Group.

“This Is Us” the single and This Is Us the album is available now on all platforms, including:

