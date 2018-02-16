Teen Struck & Killed By 2 Cars In St. Louis Park Identified



ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — It was just after dark Thursday evening along the busy Texas Avenue and Highway 7 intersection in St. Louis Park, when tragedy struck.

Daunte Moore, 15, was apparently on his cellphone and crossing the highway when he stepped into the path of an oncoming car.

“We are investigating if he was possibly distracted by his cellphone,” Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson said

Moore’s father calls his son the best kid who was never in trouble and was a promising athlete — a boy who loved football, basketball and baseball. He was a ninth grader at Hopkins West Junior High School.

“Intersections are always dangerous environments for pedestrians and bike riders. Drivers are planning their routes and not always anticipating pedestrians,” Lt. Nielson said.

Moore had just celebrated his 15th birthday two weeks ago. At Hopkins West Junior High, fellow students coped with the sad news.

According to investigators, the impact tossed the boy into the eastbound turn lane, where he was hit a second time. He died at the scene. Both drivers stopped and are cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, however a crash reconstruction will determine if either vehicle was speeding at the time of the accident.

“We do have an independent witness who saw what happened last night as well and honestly, we want to put together a case that will answer all the questions involved,” Lt. Nielson said.

It is a sad and sober reminder that phones can suddenly turn fatal — whether in the hands of a driver or a pedestrian.

