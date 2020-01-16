Tegan Johnson, 12, Dies After Skiing Accident At Welch Village

— The Hastings community is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy who died Tuesday after being seriously injured while skiing.

The ski patrol at Welch Village Ski Area was alerted of an injured guest on a closed trail Sunday at about 4 p.m.

Tegan Johnson, a seventh grader at Hastings Middle School, was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was rushed to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, where he died on Tuesday morning.

It is still unclear exactly how this apparent accident unfolded, but the incident is still under investigation.

Welch Village Ski Area issued a statement, saying in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young skier. We would like to thank all the first responders and the Welch Village Ski Patrol for their help. We ask for your continued prayers and support for the skier’s family.”

In a statement, Principal Steve Kovach of Hastings Middle School says the community is, “heartbroken over the loss of Tegan,” and that their “thoughts are with his family.”

On Wednesday, many students received support from a crisis team made up of high school and middle school counselors, social workers and school psychologists.

A funeral for Johnson is scheduled for Saturday morning.

According to the National Ski Areas Association, 42 people died while skiing last winter. Most of those deaths were caused by collisions.