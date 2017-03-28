Tesla CEO Launches Company Working To Connect Brains To Computers

Tesla CEO Launches Company Working To Connect Brains To Computers

Tesla CEO Launches Company Working To Connect Brains To Computers



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Imagine communicating with a smartphone or computer using only your brain.

Seems like a far off idea, right?

Well, it may come sooner than you think.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s new company Neuralink is working on that technology.

The technology would implant tiny electrodes in the brain that can improve memory and let humans communicate directly with their devices.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 28 Mar 2017 12:09:09 +0000