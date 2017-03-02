Texas Reporter Doesn’t Realize He’s Interviewing Adrian Peterson



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With questions swirling around Adrian Peterson’s football future, the veteran running back spoke to a reporter Wednesday about…road rage?

The 31-year-old athlete, one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL, was stopped in his home state of Texas for a man-on-the-street interview on how to cope with rage behind the wheel. FOX reporter John Donnelly didn’t immediately recognize the longtime Vikings playmaker.

The awkwardness is on display in the video below:

As for Peterson’s driving advice, he says you shouldn’t let jerks get to you.

“Let them win, your life is too short,” he told the Houston reporter.

He also said he’s been in previous situations where it took everything he had to not “flip him the bird.”

In other Peterson news, the Vikings announced this week that they will not be exercising the 2017 option on the running back’s contract.

This means he will become an unrestricted free agent on March 9 if he can’t reach an agreement with the Vikings.

Peterson is originally from the Houston area and has been working out in preparation for next season, regardless of where it is. If he can’t work out a contract agreement with the Vikings, he’ll be a free agent next week. He has openly said to have interest in the Giants, Buccaneers and Texans. Also don’t rule out the Patriots, Raiders and, gulp, the Packers.

