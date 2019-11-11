The Black Crowes Are Back Together And Coming To Xcel Energy Center

The brothers behind the rock band The Black Crowes have reunited again for a world tour, and they’re stopping in the Twin Cities next summer.

The Xcel Energy Center announced Monday that the band will play in St. Paul on Aug. 13, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

The band, formed by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, promises to play the entirety of their debut 1990 album “Shake Your Money Maker,” which features hits like “Jealous Again” and their iconic cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle.”

The Robinson brother have not played a show together since 2013, when they allegedly vowed never to play or speak together again.