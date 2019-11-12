The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) Announces the…

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces the graduation of the November 2018-2019 EWA Cohort at a private dinner at the Jonathan Club, Los Angeles. The Awardees are Debbie Biddle Castillo, Managing Director KPMG, Kari Jean Glosser, Financial Adviser and Board Member, Abacus Wealth Partners, Kim Hans, VP Enterprise, Adecco, Melissa Ng, Principal, Account Management, Slalom Consulting, and Sylvia Vargas, SVP Wells Fargo.

“We are so proud of these amazing women leaders. Each one has significantly grown in their careers, with metrics that show critical improvement both professionally and personally,” commented Larraine Segil, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the EWA. “They have been promoted, appointed to positions both inside their organizations as well as within their industries and in the greater community. The coaching they have received from key executive volunteers, as well as the support of the EWA network of women in over 30 different industries, enabled them to handle crises, anticipate opportunities and make a difference, like never before. We will continue to follow their progress and mentor them for life as they join the EWA Alumnae group. At their graduation we also recognize their Mentor Liaisons who include Joya de Foor JD. Former CFO, City of Atlanta, Treasurer of Los Angeles, Linda LoRe, CEO Injoy Global, Former CEO Giorgio Beverly HIlls, Fredericks of Hollywood, Jacqueline McCauley, Former Interim CEO, uBeam, Esme Willliams Berenc, COO Katapult, and Breanna Stott, Chairman Finwell Benefits.”

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, upper-career Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success – one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance.

Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com.