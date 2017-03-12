The Flow Is Lyrical For 2017 All Hockey Hair Team

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Outside of Minnesota, the state hockey tournament is known for one thing: amazing hair.

The tradition continued in 2017, and early Sunday morning the All Hockey Hair Team was announced.

This year’s video was themed “Flowetry in Motion.”

Top hair honors went to Reagan Garden of St. Cloud Cathedral, who sported a mane of long locks.

“In a year with lots of geometrics and Bruno Mars haircuts, this kid was here to remind us of what it’s all about and inspire a new generation,” said John King, the creator of the All Hockey Hair Team videos.

As of Sunday afternoon, the 2017 video had already received more than 25,000 views. Last year’s video boasted more than 2 million.

While the Minnesota State High School League has been critical of the popular videos, they go toward a good cause.

This year’s celebration of hockey hair benefits the Hendrickson Foundation, which supports hockey programs for military members and disabled athletes.

