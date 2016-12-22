Theatres At Mall Of America To Close Next Week

Theatres At Mall Of America To Close Next Week

Theatres At Mall Of America To Close Next Week



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an eight-year run, the Mall Of America will close its Theatres next week.

The 14-screen theater, located on the fourth floor of the Bloomington mall, will close at the end of the day Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In a statement, MOA officials say it’s to make way for a “new, first-to-market entertainment venue” that’s slated to open in late 2017.

Mall of America says all current theatre employees “remain a valuable part” of the MOA team have been offered positions within the mall.

More information on the new venue will be released next month.

Theatres at Mall of America — which is owned by the mall — was previously owned by AMC and General Cinemas.

MOA said on Twitter that one of the year’s most anticipated movies, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will not be shown at the theater due to the closing.

@pi8you We’re closing at the end of 2016 to make way for new entertainment experience. As a result, we are not showing Star Wars: Rogue One. — Theatres at MOA (@TheatresMOA) December 17, 2016

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 22 Dec 2016 16:49:23 +0000