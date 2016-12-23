These Are iTunes’ Top 5 Best-Selling Holiday Movies



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To hear most tell it, the two most ubiquitous Christmas movies of all are It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story. (They certainly earn top marks from our movie blogger.)

But they’re not even among the best-selling holiday movie titles on iTunes.

Apple unveiled the top five most selected films, and the oldest title on the list is 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, starring Chevy Chase as the indefatigable Clark Griswold hell-bent on providing his family with the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby … well, you know the rest of that line.

Here’s the full countdown:

5. The Polar Express (Robert Zemeckis, 2004)

4. Home Alone (Chris Columbus, 1990)

3. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Ron Howard, 2000)

2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Jeremiah S. Chechik, 1989)

1. Elf (Jon Favreau, 2003)

Published at Fri, 23 Dec 2016 14:06:50 +0000