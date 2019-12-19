‘This Is Just Backwards’: Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson Expected To Vote Against Impeachment

‘This Is Just Backwards’: Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson Expected To Vote Against Impeachment

‘This Is Just Backwards’: Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson Expected To Vote Against Impeachment

— The vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump is scheduled to happen Wednesday evening.

The articles that the United States House of Representatives are voting on are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

What has been striking in this debate is how dug-in each side is. Minnesota Democrats Angie Craig, Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips have been sharply critical of the president, and are “yes” votes on impeachment.

READ MORE: Reality Check: How Much Do Voters Really Care About Impeachment?

Congresswoman Omar says the president left Congress no choice.

“We believe this president has been lawless, and it is an opportunity to make sure we do our work in Congress to be that check and balance,” Omar said.

Minnesota Republicans Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber have all criticized the impeachment process, and they say they will vote “no.”

Minnesota has one of the handful of members of Congress who is defying their party. Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson has represented Minnesota’s sprawling western 7th District since 1991. It is a District that is overwhelmingly Republican. Candidate Donald Trump carried the 7th by more than 30 points in 2016. Rep. Peterson won re-election by 4 percentage points that year. The Congressman spoke about impeachment earlier this week.

READ MORE: ‘It Matters A Lot’: Hundreds Gather At Minnesota Capitol For Pro-Impeachment Rally

“We have people who have decided to impeach him, and now they spent a year trying to figure out how they can make a case for it. That is just backwards,” Peterson said.

The president tweeted his disapproval throughout Wednesday.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

He is holding a campaign rally in Michigan Wednesday night

The Democrats do have the votes to impeach the president.

Impeachment is like an indictment. The case now goes to the Senate, where it’s scheduled for a trial in early January. It is a trial Republicans, who control of the Senate, say they and the president will win.

Published at Thu, 19 Dec 2019 00:15:16 +0000