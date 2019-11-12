This Minnesotan Needs Your Yarn To Help Her Fellow Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman is asking for your help so she can continue giving back to veterans.

Kari Yarke is a veteran using her love of crocheting to brighten the lives of other veterans staying in a VA hospital.

In the video above, WCCO photojournalist Tom Aviles shows us how she continues to serve through her craft.

You can help Yarke continue crocheting through a yarn donation, which can be sent to this address:

Kari Yarke

7633 Grand Ave. S.

Richfield, MN 55423