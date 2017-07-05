Those With PTSD Can Now Sign Up For Medical Pot Program

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can now register to get medical marijuana and start receiving it next month.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued a reminder Wednesday that since the start of July PSTD patients could sign up for the medication. They can start receiving it from state-sanctioned facilities on Aug. 1.

To get into the state’s highly-restrictive medical pot program, patients need a health care practitioner to certify that they have a qualifying condition. Aside from the recently-added PTSD, those conditions include cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, and intractable pain.

Once certified, a patient can register to receive medical marijuana at one of the state’s eight dispensaries. (For more information on signing up, click here.)

In December, health officials OK’d PTSD as a qualifying condition. Meanwhile, advocates are still pushing for more conditions to be on the list, such as arthritis and depression.

Also coming to the state’s medical pot program are new products, such as cannabis balms, lotions and patches. They are expected to be available later in the year.

As of March, there were 5,137 patients enrolled and active in the state program.

