Tickets Go On Sale For Ice Castles In New Brighton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tickets go on sale Minnesota for the Ice Castles.

The popular winter attraction is going to be in a new location this year: Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton.

For the last several weeks, crews have built hundreds of thousands of icicles and arranged them into towers and other shapes.

There are LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more.

Opening day in New Brighton is this Friday.