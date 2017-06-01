Tickle The Ivories In Public Around Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You may notice some brightly colored pianos around downtown Minneapolis if you’re out and about. It’s all part of the “Pianos on Parade” event.

Twenty-five brightly colored pianos have been placed around the center of the city.

“They are available for people to play, or listen to someone else play,” Leah Wong, of the Downtown Council, said.

Each of the pianos is designed by a local artist.

Every Tuesday, they will have a real pianist play over the noon hour.

You can find out more about the locations of the pianos by clicking here.

